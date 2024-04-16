Future & Metro to swing by Sacramento in September 2024 for "We Trust You" tour

SACRAMENTO – Future and Metro Boomin have announced the dates to their new "We Trust You Tour," and Sacramento will be one of the stops.

The new tour was announced on Tuesday. A total of 27 dates are on the list along with a Lollapalooza performance on Aug. 3.

No supporting acts have been revealed at this time.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Future & Metro Boomin stop in Sacramento for the We Trust You Tour on Sep. 3!



Tickets go on Sale Friday, Apr. 19 at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/ZqoJncpsmw — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) April 16, 2024

Sacramento will have to wait until the later half of the tour to see Future & Metro, with the Golden 1 Center hosting them on Sept. 3.

Tickets for the tour go on presale for Cash App members on April 17, while general on-sale starts April 19.

What are the dates for the Future & Metro "Wet Trust You" tour?

The following is the full list of dates for Future's tour:

Tue Jul 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Jul 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Aug 02 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

Sun Aug 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Aug 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Thu Aug 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Sat Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Aug 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Aug 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Aug 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Fri Aug 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Aug 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Tue Sep 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 04 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Sep 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Sep 07 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mon Sep 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena