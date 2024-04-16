Future & Metro to swing by Sacramento in September 2024 for "We Trust You" tour
SACRAMENTO – Future and Metro Boomin have announced the dates to their new "We Trust You Tour," and Sacramento will be one of the stops.
The new tour was announced on Tuesday. A total of 27 dates are on the list along with a Lollapalooza performance on Aug. 3.
No supporting acts have been revealed at this time.
Sacramento will have to wait until the later half of the tour to see Future & Metro, with the Golden 1 Center hosting them on Sept. 3.
Tickets for the tour go on presale for Cash App members on April 17, while general on-sale starts April 19.
What are the dates for the Future & Metro "Wet Trust You" tour?
The following is the full list of dates for Future's tour:
Tue Jul 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Wed Jul 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Fri Aug 02 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Sat Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
Sun Aug 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Aug 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Aug 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Thu Aug 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Aug 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Sat Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Aug 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Tue Aug 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Aug 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Fri Aug 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Aug 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
Tue Sep 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Sep 04 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Fri Sep 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Sep 07 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Mon Sep 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena