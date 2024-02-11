Watch CBS News
Fuel truck catches on fire after crash in Stockton, several closures in place

By Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON - A big rig carrying eight thousand gallons of fuel caught on fire after a crash in the Stockton area Sunday afternoon, causing several closures, the California Highway Patrol said. 

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. and led to the following roads to close:

  • Highway 4 and Navy Drive
  • Southbound Interstate 5 to westbound Highway 4
  • Northbound Interstate 5 to westbound Highway 4
  • Lincoln Street on-ramp to westbound Highway 4
The CHP said the big rig was making a left turn from eastbound Navy Road to eastbound Highway 4 when a car collided with the fuel truck. 

The fuel truck overturned and began spilling fuel before catching on fire.

The driver of the fuel truck and the car were able to get out safely. 

The fuel spilled down an embankment and into a pond. Environmentalists are en route to clean the area.

Another fuel truck is also heading to the scene to pump the remaining fuel out of the truck before towing it away. 

There is no estimated time the roads will reopen. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 6:04 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

