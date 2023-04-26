Front Street Animal Shelter rescues 58 cats from hoarding situation

SACRAMENTO – Dozens of cats have been rescued from a hoarding situation in the Sacramento area recently.

The Front Street Animal Shelter said on Tuesday that they had taken in 58 cats from a horrific hoarding situation. As seen in a picture of the home where they were found, the cats were living in filth.

Rescuers note that many of the cats are starting to come around to humans, but some will likely be a little shy – making Front Street worry that the animals will be less likely to find adopters.

We rescued 58 cats from a hoarding situation who are now in desperate need of homes. These kitties are very scared at... Posted by Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento on Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Another rescue organization, the Fieldhaven Feline Center, that specializes in shy cats will be helping adopters who take in one of the hoarded pets.

All the cats will be fixed, chipped and vaccinated – with their adoption fees waived.

Head to Front Street's website for more details on the animals available.