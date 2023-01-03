From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.

The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.

At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain.

"We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter.

While the water receded, roads were impassable until Monday morning. Joanne Barosso said someone tried to avoid driving through the water by cutting across people's yards.

"He thought he was going to go around the corner and that was the worst thing he did. He got stuck," Barosso said of the driver. "They just towed him out about an hour ago."

In Acampo, Leyla Brusatori's ranch was surrounded by water. She reached out to CBS13 after being in the dark for three days.

"Mostly, the fear is cold and also not having access to water," she said.

The family said they received power after electricians installed generators on their property.

We asked San Joaquin County OES if they are prepared for more rain. An emergency services official said they are already planning for additional staff for storms this week. Also, reservoirs still have the capacity to take on more water.

In the meantime, the county OES is directing people to sign up for alerts and learn information on emergency preparedness.

"You can't fight Mother Nature," said Barosso. "Mother Nature has a hold on you."