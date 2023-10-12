Friends from Southern California missing after attending Aftershock in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Two men were reported missing after attending the Aftershock music festival at Sacramento's Discovery Park last weekend.
Jacob Clark-Jendrock's mother told CBS13 that she hasn't heard from her 24-year-old son since Saturday afternoon. She said festival security said her son's wristband scanned into the festival on Sunday night.
Clark-Jendrock and his friend, 32-year-old Anthony Acosta, were attending the festival from Southern California. Both were last seen entering southbound Interstate 5 in a black Ford F-150 with the license plate number 06073M3.
The Sacramento Police Department confirmed they have a missing persons report. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clark or Acosta should contact the department.
See photos of both men below.
