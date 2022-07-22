Friday's Show Info. (7/22/22)

Free Blockbuster

http://www.freeblockbuster.org

Thrift Exchange

Instagram: @sacramentothriftexchange

Instagram: @goddessnightout – This is a collaboration with Goddess Night Out to promote female-led events in our community

Vendors can apply at: http://www.goddessnightout.org/vendors



State Fair Shopping Spree

http://www.CalExpoStateFair.com

Freshy World

http://www.freshyworld.com

Instagram: @freshyfootwear

TikTok: @freshyworld

Sutter Street Theatre

http://www.sutterstreettheatre.com

Instagram: @sutterstreettheatre

Facebook: Sutter Street Theatre

Flirting with Fame: A Hollywood Publicist Recalls 50 Years of Celebrity Encounters

http://www.Amazon.com



Boba Tea Train

On The River Fox Train

Next train is August 26

http://www.riverfoxtrain.com/experiences/boba-tea-train/