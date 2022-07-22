Watch CBS News
Show Info

Friday's Show Info. (7/22/22)

/ Good Day Sacramento

Free Blockbuster
http://www.freeblockbuster.org

Thrift Exchange
Instagram: @sacramentothriftexchange
Instagram: @goddessnightout – This is a collaboration with Goddess Night Out to promote female-led events in our community
Vendors can apply at: http://www.goddessnightout.org/vendors

State Fair Shopping Spree
http://www.CalExpoStateFair.com

Freshy World
http://www.freshyworld.com
Instagram: @freshyfootwear
TikTok: @freshyworld

Sutter Street Theatre
http://www.sutterstreettheatre.com
Instagram: @sutterstreettheatre
Facebook: Sutter Street Theatre

Flirting with Fame: A Hollywood Publicist Recalls 50 Years of Celebrity Encounters
http://www.Amazon.com

Boba Tea Train
On The River Fox Train
Next train is August 26
http://www.riverfoxtrain.com/experiences/boba-tea-train/

First published on July 26, 2022 / 11:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.