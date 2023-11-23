Watch CBS News
Free parking returns to Sacramento for holiday season

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO - The city of Sacramento is adjusting parking meter operating hours for the holiday season as it encourages people to attend events in Downtown, Midtown and Old Sacramento. 

From Friday, Nov. 24, to Dec. 24, no payment will be required to park at select on-street meters after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. On the weekends, people can park for free all day within the holiday parking zone. 

The city says this includes green meter payment machines. 

The parking zone is Front Street to the west, I Street to the north, 29th Street to the east and L Street or Capitol Avenue to the south. 

Violations of street cleaning, time zones and color zones will still be enforced. 

All city meters will be free on approved holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.  

Brandon Downs

First published on November 23, 2023 / 4:08 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

