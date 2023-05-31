Watch CBS News
Free lunch for kids 18 and under this summer by Sacramento Public Library

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Children aged 18 and below are eligible for free lunch by Sacramento Public Library, starting June 13. 

The program will last through August 4, and meals will be distributed at 13 library locations from Tuesdays to Fridays, noon to 1 p.m.

The libraries that will have the meals are: 

  • Arcade
  • Colonial Heights
  • Del Paso Heights
  • Elk Grove
  • Fair Oaks
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. 
  • North Highlands-Antelope
  • North Sacramento-Hagginwood
  • Rancho Cordova
  • Rio Linda
  • Southgate
  • Sylvan Oaks
  • Valley Hi-North Laguna

Lunch at the Library is a project of the California State Library, together with the California Library Association. It is supported with funds from the State of California.

For more information, click here

