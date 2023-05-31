Free lunch for kids 18 and under this summer by Sacramento Public Library

SACRAMENTO -- Children aged 18 and below are eligible for free lunch by Sacramento Public Library, starting June 13.

The program will last through August 4, and meals will be distributed at 13 library locations from Tuesdays to Fridays, noon to 1 p.m.

The libraries that will have the meals are:

Arcade

Colonial Heights

Del Paso Heights

Elk Grove

Fair Oaks

Martin Luther King, Jr.

North Highlands-Antelope

North Sacramento-Hagginwood

Rancho Cordova

Rio Linda

Southgate

Sylvan Oaks

Valley Hi-North Laguna

Lunch at the Library is a project of the California State Library, together with the California Library Association. It is supported with funds from the State of California.

