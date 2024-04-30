Free holiday parking among items on the chopping block as Sacramento seeks to close $66M deficit

SACRAMENTO – The City of Sacramento released Tuesday details on its proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year as it faces a projected $66 million deficit.

City officials say the $1.6 billion proposal, while getting rid of a number of job vacancies, won't eliminate any filled positions.

"It has always been my goal to balance the budget by making strategic decisions instead of across-the-board cuts and to minimize – to the greatest extent possible – any impacts to core City service and City employees," said City Manager Howard Chan in a statement.

Tackling Sacramento's homeless issues also remains top of mind in the budget, city officials say. As outlined in the budget, the city would continue to operate 1,350 shelter beds. Funding would also continue for the city's Affordable Housing Fee Credit program and the Incident Management Team.

However, a number of cuts look to be on the table.

#Breaking Sacramento City Budget fix released to fill $66M deficit. Targets drivers for many cuts. Calls for increases in parking citation and meter collection, increases rates at city parking garages, no more free electric charging. No free holiday parking. — stevelarge (@largesteven) April 30, 2024

Sacramento's program that allows youth to ride Regional Transit for free is on the chopping block. Free electric vehicle charging at city parking garages is also set to be eliminated.

Further, the holiday reprieve from paying for parking could be going away.

A number of increases are also being proposed under the budget, including increasing revenue from parking citations and parking meter collections, and increasing parking rates at public parking garages.

The city has released a detailed summary of the budget on their website.

Sacramento's Budget and Audit Committee, along with the city council, will be reviewing the budget proposal on May 7. More hearings will also be held throughout May until the final budget is adopted in June.