Free grocery boxes distributed to Sacramento County families

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — As the year comes to an end, some local parents got some help to keep their families fed this winter.

The Sacramento City Unified School District partnered with the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services to distribute grocery boxes at five different schools in the county.

The curbside distributions occurred between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. The five schools were:

  • Abraham Lincoln Elementary
  • Earl Warren Elementary 
  • Oak Ridge Elementary
  • Washington Elementary
  • Woodbine Elementary 

"Families like us, right now, we are very less fortunate, and we didn't really have Christmas, so to have events like this going on – we can just come and grab some food for the kids – that's amazing," said Cre Dorsey, who received one of the boxes Thursday.

Each box also included a free book donated by the Sacramento Public Library.

