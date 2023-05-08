18-year-old identified as young woman killed in stolen vehicle crash near Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO – One person died and several people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Elk Grove on Thursday.

The scene was near Calvine Road and Franklin Boulevard, near the Sacramento and Elk Grove city lines.

Elk Grove police said an officer located a stolen vehicle - but before the officer could activate his light, the car took off. The officer didn't pursue the vehicle, police said.

Eventually, after speeding down the road, police said the vehicle crashed near Calvine Road and Franklin Boulevard.

Cosumnes Fire said a total of seven people had to be transported from the scene with injuries ranging from minor to critical. Of those people, four were in the suspect's vehicle while three were in another vehicle involved in the crash.

Sacramento police said a woman who was in the suspect's vehicle later died from her injuries. A man and two juveniles were the other people in the suspect's vehicle.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the woman killed as 18-year-old Demetrianna Duncan.

No other details about the other people hurt have been released.