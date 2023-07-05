Fourth of July is the busiest night for Sacramento firefighters

SACRAMENTO -- The Fourth of July holiday is the busiest for fire departments across the region as they work to respond to fires started by fireworks, patrol for illegal firework usage, and respond to the average calls for service.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento Fire Department expected to issue 30-70 citations for illegal fireworks usage. They have been on patrol issuing citations since last weekend, in anticipation of the holiday. Citations are then mailed to property owners after fire crews have determined an illegal firework was set off near or on the property.

"It's a little bit quicker for us, plus there's less interaction so it's a much safer approach for doing fireworks enforcement," said Jason Lee, Sacramento Fire Department fire marshal.

Lee said that just because there was a wet winter with above-average rain at times, the results are now more dried-out fuels that increase fire risk.

"It's becoming more of an issue with us, more of a fire danger," said Lee.

"Safe and Sane" fireworks are those that are bought at a sanctioned fireworks stand and have the State Fire Marshal's registered logo on them. They are legal to be used until midnight on July 4th.

Getting Answers: Sacramento Fire Department safety tips for legal fireworks

Use only "Safe and Sane" fireworks, purchased from a licensed booth and bearing the State Fire Marshal seal.

Read and follow all fireworks label directions.

Keep a bucket of water and a garden hose or fire extinguisher nearby in case of fire or to fully extinguish a malfunctioning firework.

Never attempt to re-light or fix a "dud" firework

Properly dispose of fireworks. Douse spent fireworks with water and soak overnight before disposing

