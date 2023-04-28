Four males arrested on weapons, carjacking charges in Stockton

STOCKTON - Two young men and two male juveniles were arrested on various charges during a traffic stop this week.

According to the Stockton Police Department, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Community Response Team attempted to stop the suspects' vehicle in the 1800 Block of Monte Diablo Ave. However, the suspects attempted to get away, and the officers had to disable the vehicle by forcing it to stop.

As the vehicle came to a halt, four suspects ran from the scene. The police then deployed a K-9, which helped to locate and catch the suspects.

During the course of the arrest, two of the suspects sustained injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The nature of their injuries has not been disclosed. According to police, the suspects were involved in a carjacking incident and had possession of stolen property, and weapons.

Stockton PD

The suspects were identified as Tyreak Trahan and Oscar Sanchez -- both 18 years old -- and two male juveniles whose names have been withheld due to their age.

Trahan and Sanchez were arrested on charges of carjacking, possession of stolen property, weapons charges, and resisting arrest. The two male juveniles were also arrested on similar charges.