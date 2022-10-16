Four kids, including two 2-year-old twins, escape Tracy mobile home fire through window
TRACY — Four children escaped a mobile home fire in Tracy by escaping through a window.
According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, at 6:21 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of East Grant Line Road.
When they arrived, crews saw a single-wide mobile home on fire and were told there might be four kids inside.
After an aggressive fire attack, firefighters realized that a 12-year-old, a 3-year-old, and two 2-year-old twins had escaped through a window before fire crews arrived.
Luckily, the fire was knocked down in 10 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.