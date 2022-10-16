Watch CBS News
Local News

Four kids, including two 2-year-old twins, escape Tracy mobile home fire through window

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

TRACY — Four children escaped a mobile home fire in Tracy by escaping through a window.

According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, at 6:21 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of East Grant Line Road.

When they arrived, crews saw a single-wide mobile home on fire and were told there might be four kids inside. 

After an aggressive fire attack, firefighters realized that a 12-year-old, a 3-year-old, and two 2-year-old twins had escaped through a window before fire crews arrived.

Luckily, the fire was knocked down in 10 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation. 

First published on October 16, 2022 / 4:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.