Foster mom arrested in twin toddlers' 2023 drownings in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — Young twin brothers drowned in a pool in Roseville last October. The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said their foster caregiver has now been arrested in connection to their deaths.

Mugshot of Schitara Victoria Page Placer County Sheriff's Office

Schitara Victoria Page faces two counts of cruelty to a child by abuse, neglect or endangering health relating to the deaths of the 22-month-old boys. She faces two counts of special allegations of willful harm or injury resulting in death.

During the late morning of October 9, 2023, first responders arrived at the home on Waterford Glen Circle and found the two boys unresponsive in the swimming pool.

Both boys were later declared dead at an area hospital. Their names have not been released.

In mid-November 2023, the Placer County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the twin boys were placed in foster care in Roseville by the Sacramento County Child Protective Services.

Following the deaths, Sacramento County confirmed its Department of Child, Family and Adult Services had opened a child welfare investigation and that it was also cooperating with Placer County law enforcement which had opened a criminal investigation.

The complaint against Page was filed on June 20, 2024. Page is set to be arraigned in Placer County court on Wednesday.