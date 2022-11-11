Former Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed was 14-year department veteran, now facing sex assault charges

STOCKTON — A former Stockton police sergeant is facing heinous allegations and a long list of sexual assault charges.

Mugshot of Nicholas Bloed San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

A booking photo shows the former officer, Nicholas Bloed. The 14-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department had just been promoted to the rank of sergeant in February 2022.

In 2014, he was named employee of the month, with the police department boasting that he helped train 145 new officers.

Now, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar has filed 15 charges against him, including assault by a public officer, bribery, sodomy by force, oral copulation by force, assault with intent to commit rape, and unauthorized use of computer services.

Bloed's bail was set at $4 million.

The criminal complaint comes after three women filed a lawsuit describing Bloed allegedly forcing them into various sex acts while on duty. In one incident, he allegedly forced himself on a woman in a room at a Stockton Motel 6.

A court document read, in part:

"Sergeant Bloed stripped down to his socks and a blue Stockton Police Department undershirt. The undershirt had a collar on it with 'SPD' printed in white letters. He put his gun belt and radio on the desk, but did not turn the radio off."

Allen Sawyer is Bloed's attorney and said his client did meet these women while on duty, but said the sexual encounters were consensual. He said Bloed resigned after going through a Stockton police internal investigation.

"We're very disappointed with the way this case has been brought forward," Sawyer said. "Whether or not what acts occurred while he was on duty is yet to be determined. We will be exploring that."

Sawyer said Bloed resigned before the Stockton Police Department had completed the termination process.

"Even what I described, it looks upon the department poorly, and he knows that he has a responsibility to make sure the public respects law enforcement," Sawyer said.

Bloed is set to appear before a judge for the first time Monday.

The DA will be releasing more details about this case following that first appearance.