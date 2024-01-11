Former Stockton city councilman's nephew killed in triple shooting

STOCKTON — The search is on for a killer in Stockton after a triple shooting claimed the life of a 20-year-old.

It's one of four recent shootings that happened all in the same area within days of one another.

That most recent victim was related to someone who's been trying to stop gun violence in the city for years. That victim was Ralph Lee White, who shares the same name as his uncle, former Stockton City Councilman Ralph Lee White.

The former councilman's nephew died when he and two others – ages 19 and 17 – were shot on Julian Street. The teens survived.

Former Councilman Ralph Lee White said his nephew was quiet and wasn't part of any gangs. He responded to the recent gun violence that he's spent most of his life trying to stop.

"You have to look at south Stockton, as the safest place for a killings to go. The night before my nephew got shot, they had some shootings out north that was more like a retaliation from what I've learned already," he said.

The victim's father said he let his son go out to the store to pick up a few things while he made him food. He never thought that would be the last time that he would see his son.

"I don't wish this on no parent, and I know I'll never be able to recover from this. I already know," LaFell White said.

He added, "I got strong family, I got strong faith. I got to be patient and trust in the law and we're going to be alright."

LaFell White said his son was a quiet young man who just recently became a young father.

He said his son would typically walk to the same store and be gone for around 6-7 minutes. But this time was different.

"And I heard the gunshots. And see, that's what's going to really...you don't know. I've been out here for so many years, and I've heard so many different gunshots, and when you go out, and you see other people's child, you never think it's yours," LaFell said.

LaFell says that despite how much pain he feels, he is trying to find peace by forgiving the people who took his son away. Still, he prays for justice.

"I'm going to deal with it and get over it, but it's just hard because it keeps replaying in my mind and I'm trying to get that one thing straight the most," he said.

The grieving father said their family is working on a funeral for his son to have in the next couple of weeks.