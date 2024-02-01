Former California school district assistant superintendent, IT director plead guilty in $1M embezzlement scheme

SACRAMENTO - A former assistant superintendent and former IT director at a Stainslaus County school district pled guilty to a $1 million embezzlement scheme.

Prosecutors said Thursday that 43-year-old Jeffery Menge and 44-year-old Eric Drabert pled guilty to stealing from programs receiving federal funds.

Menge was serving as the assistant superintendent and chief business officer at Patterson Joint Unified School District from 2018 to 2022. Sometime around 2020, Menge hired Drabert to serve as the school district's IT director.

Prosecutors said Menge and Drabert embezzled money from the school district. The two used CenCal Tech LLC, a Nevada company that Menge controlled, to carry out the scheme.

Menge was limited in what he could do when it came to the district's transactions, so prosecutors said he created a fake person, Frank Barnes, to serve as the executive for CenCal Tech.

The two then used CenCal Tech to conduct more than $1.2 million in fraudulent transactions with the school district. Prosecutors said these transactions involved double billing and billing for items not delivered by CenCal Tech to the school district.

Menge and Drabert also purchased high-end graphics cards and used them, along with school district property, to operate a cryptocurrency "mining" farm at the school district. Then they transferred the mined cryptocurrency to their control, prosecutors said.

Menge then misused vehicles the school district owned. Prosecutors said he bought a truck at below-market value and resold it for a profit and used a school district van as his personal vehicle.

Prosecutors said Menge embezzled between $1 million and $1.5 million while Drabert stole between $250,000 and $300,000.

They added Menge used the stolen money to remodel his home and buying luxury cars, including a Ferrari. Drabert used the funds to remodel his vacation cabin.

The two are scheduled to be sentenced on May 30. They face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.