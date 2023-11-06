Former San Jose Jr. Sharks coach arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of minor

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 11-6-2023 PIX Now Afternoon Edition 11-6-2023 09:48

Police in San Jose arrested a youth hockey coach on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, the department said Monday.

Kevin Whitmer, 32, was the former head coach of the San Jose Jr. Sharks and a skills coach for the same organization, police said. Whitmer was also a former assistant head coach for the Thunderbirds in Colorado.

On Nov. 1, San Jose Police investigated a crime involving the sexual assault of a minor and identified Whitmer as the suspect. Police allege that the assaults occurred at Sharks Ice Rink and at Whitmer's residence in San Jose.

San Jose detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Whitmer and a search warrant for his current residence in Denver, Colorado. On Nov. 2, police from San Jose and Colorado Springs in conjunction with U.S. Department of Homeland Security arrested Whitmer in Denver and booked him into jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and possession of child pornography.

Police are looking for anyone who may have information helpful to this case or similar cases. Contact Detective Zanotto at 3657@sanjoseca.gov or 408-900-6564.