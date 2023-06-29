Former Placer sheriff's deputy accused of soliciting prostitution while on and off duty

ROCKLIN — A former Placer County sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday on accusations of soliciting prostitution while he was on and off duty.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said Jon Persinger, of Rocklin, also faces a charge of engaging in unlawful access to law enforcement telecommunications data.

An investigation into Persinger began on January 12 after allegations of sexual misconduct against the former deputy came to light. The sheriff's office said Persinger was then placed on administrative leave.

Persinger was fired from his position after investigators uncovered multiple incidents of sexual misconduct he was involved over a three-month span from September to November 2022, authorities said.

"We have no tolerance for law enforcement misconduct on or off duty. We have reported the allegations to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training under Senate Bill 2," said Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo.

Persinger served with the sheriff's office for four years.