Former Kings player Scot Pollard undergoes successful heart transplant surgery

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Scot Pollard, one of the Sacramento Kings' former greats, had successful heart transplant surgery, his wife, Dawn Pollard, posted on X Friday afternoon. 

Pollard, a former NBA player who was on the Kings from 1999-2003, was diagnosed with a generic issue that was triggered by a flu-like virus he contracted in 2021. The same thing happened to his father, who passed away 30 years ago.

"I'm a goer, I'm a doer," he said in an interview with CBS13 back in January. "Not good at sitting around, never have been. So, that's been a challenge for the last three years."

Pollard said that surgeons told him that his size hurt his chances of getting a heart. They added his blood type, O-positive, which also made it difficult due to how common of a blood type it is. 

"Surgery went well and I've been told the heart is big, powerful and is a perfect fit," Dawn wrote on X. "Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero."

On February 6, Dawn posted that Scot was in the ICU.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 5:19 PM PST

