Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities: Former Stanislaus County high school basketball coach arrested for having sexual relations with student

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Former basketball coach arrested for having sexual relations with student, authorities say
Former basketball coach arrested for having sexual relations with student, authorities say 00:16

RIVERBANK - A former high school basketball coach was arrested after police said he is suspected of having sexual relations with a student in 2017-2018.

On Dec. 4, Riverbank High School students contacted the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office after learning a former basketball coach, Logan Nabors, is suspected of having sexual relations with a student.

Authorities said Nabors was 23 years old and the student was 16. They said the incident was exposed when the student talked about the allegations in a video shared on social media.

Nabors was arrested and booked for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation, authorities said.

Authorities said they are investigating to determine if there are more victims.

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on December 13, 2023 / 5:09 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.