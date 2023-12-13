Authorities: Former Stanislaus County high school basketball coach arrested for having sexual relations with student

Former basketball coach arrested for having sexual relations with student, authorities say

Former basketball coach arrested for having sexual relations with student, authorities say

RIVERBANK - A former high school basketball coach was arrested after police said he is suspected of having sexual relations with a student in 2017-2018.

On Dec. 4, Riverbank High School students contacted the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office after learning a former basketball coach, Logan Nabors, is suspected of having sexual relations with a student.

Authorities said Nabors was 23 years old and the student was 16. They said the incident was exposed when the student talked about the allegations in a video shared on social media.

Nabors was arrested and booked for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation, authorities said.

Authorities said they are investigating to determine if there are more victims.