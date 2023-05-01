Former financial advisor in Sacramento sentenced for defrauding elderly customers

SACRAMENTO — A former financial advisor at a Sacramento bank who defrauded elderly customers was sentenced to two years in prison for aggravated identity theft, prosecutors said Monday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 33-year-old Tyler Rigsbee, of Cameron Park, was also ordered to pay back the $158,960 he stole from the victims.

Rigsbee committed the thefts over the course of his employment at the bank from 2016-2021. Prosecutors said he used the identity of an account beneficiary to steal $113,160 from one victim. He had set up an account that he controlled under that beneficiary's name.

He stole the remaining $45,800 from a second victim by transferring incremental amounts into a separate account he set up under the victim's name. Rigsbee then transferred the money to his personal bank account, prosecutors said.

Rigsbee was caught when he tried stealing $16,700 from a third victim to replace part of what he took from the second victim. That transaction was flagged.