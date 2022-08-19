Former Elk Grove High coach found not guilty by jury of molesting underage girl

A former Elk Grove High School coach who was on trial for allegedly molesting a young girl has been found not guilty.

On February 19, 2022, Thomas Rossow, 67, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a misdemeanor charge related to inappropriate physical contact with an underage girl, according to a news release sent out by the sheriff's office.

On August 10, the case went to trial. Then, on Aug. 17, Rossow was found not guilty by a jury of the sole charge: molesting a child.

Rossow had worked at the school for over 30 years and served as the head cross country coach.