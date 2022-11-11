From devastation to inspiration, Foresthill students study wildfire prevention

FORESTHILL — It has been just more than two months since the Mosquito Fire ignited, decimating the forest in parts of Placer and El Dorado counties.

The fire spread quickly and led thousands of people to be evacuated from their homes within a few hours. Foresthill and Todd Valley were among the communities at the highest risk of burning.

In the wake of the devastation, a new generation of foresters is taking interest in wildfire prevention. Last month, Foresthill High School's Forestry Team took home first and second place in a statewide forestry competition.

In the contest, students were tasked with examining the health of a forest, gathering data and assessing the risk of wildfires. Katie Cantrell, the team's supervisor, said the competition drew 18 schools and more than 150 students from across the state.

Now, Cantrall said many of her students have expressed interest in taking their skills to the next level.

"Just seeing the negative impacts of the wildfire, not having forest management and how they almost lost their homes and their school, has definitely motivated them to pursue it in college," Cantrell said.

Cantrell said there is currently a shortage of forest management crews. She said the state is on the brink of a major shortage and interest in forestry is critical to help prevent major wildfires in the future.