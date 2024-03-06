Foresthill house fire may have been sparked by lightning strike

FORESTHILL — A house fire in the Placer County community of Foresthill on Wednesday may have been sparked by a lightning strike, a source told CBS13.

Though the Foresthill Fire Protection District did not confirm the cause of the fire themselves, they did confirm a house was on fire along Green Ridge Drive.

John Michelini

Cal Fire NEU personnel also responded to assist with the firefight.

CBS13's weather team recorded four separate lightning strikes in the area between 3:15 p.m. and 3:25 p.m., which is around the time of the fire.

Another storm system was moving through Northern California on Wednesday and was expected to bring rain, lightning, hail and heavy winds to various areas across the valley and foothills.

