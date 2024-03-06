Watch CBS News
Foresthill house fire may have been sparked by lightning strike

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

FORESTHILL — A house fire in the Placer County community of Foresthill on Wednesday may have been sparked by a lightning strike, a source told CBS13.

Though the Foresthill Fire Protection District did not confirm the cause of the fire themselves, they did confirm a house was on fire along Green Ridge Drive.

Cal Fire NEU personnel also responded to assist with the firefight.

CBS13's weather team recorded four separate lightning strikes in the area between 3:15 p.m. and 3:25 p.m., which is around the time of the fire.

Another storm system was moving through Northern California on Wednesday and was expected to bring rain, lightning, hail and heavy winds to various areas across the valley and foothills.

CBS13 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back here for more details.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 4:33 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

