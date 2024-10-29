Forest Service to hold Women in Wildfire training camp in Northern California

SACRAMENTO — Women looking for a career change have a unique opportunity coming up as the U.S. Forest Service will be holding a wildfire training camp in Northern California. The goal is to attract more women to the profession.

The work can be grueling, hours are long and then there's the danger of fighting wildland fires.

Brenna Jones used to be a middle school teacher but needed a change.

"I played sports all my life, played basketball in high school and college, and someone reached out and said, 'There's a Women in Wildfire training camp in the Los Padres National Forest in Southern California and maybe this is something you would want to try out?' " Jones said.

Several years later, she's now in charge of a similar camp in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest for Northern California women interested in joining their ranks.

Training is two parts — classroom and then in-person field training, which is actually six days long and in Redding. Lodging is free and participants will also get paid for that week of camp.

"They'll receive leadership training, training in how to navigate the application process with the Forest Service, and it just gives them access to see other strong leaders, men and women, that work for the agency," Jones said. "I've wanted to show women, young girls, that this is an opportunity that they can do it."

Jones said to ask yourself a few questions: Are you physically fit? Do you like the outdoors? Would you like to help your country? But perhaps most importantly, do you want a meaningful career?

"When you've helped to suppress a fire and then years later you come back and see the impact of that where we get to enjoy the national forest, I think that's pretty rewarding as well," she said.

The deadline to apply for this session is November 1. If accepted, there will be some online training, and then in-person camp will start in March.