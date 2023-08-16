"Highway Fire" threatening structures in town of Washington in Nevada County; evacuations ordered

Forest fire threatening homes in Nevada County town of Washington

Forest fire threatening homes in Nevada County town of Washington

NEVADA COUNTY - A fire in Nevada County is threatening homes and prompting evacuation orders, officials say.

Forest officials tell CBS13 the fire, which has since been named the Highway Fire, is threatening homes in the community of Washington. As a result, some areas are being evacuated.

So far, the fire has burned 15 acres.

𝐄𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐙𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬: Fire Evacuation Order for Zones NCO-E315 and NCO-316 due... Posted by County of Nevada, CA on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

According to a Nevada County Sheriff's Office statement, the fire started in the area of Washington Road and Highway 20, northeast of Nevada City.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Multiple fire agencies are responding to the fire.

This is a developing story.