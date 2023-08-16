"Highway Fire" threatening structures in town of Washington in Nevada County; evacuations ordered
NEVADA COUNTY - A fire in Nevada County is threatening homes and prompting evacuation orders, officials say.
Forest officials tell CBS13 the fire, which has since been named the Highway Fire, is threatening homes in the community of Washington. As a result, some areas are being evacuated.
So far, the fire has burned 15 acres.
According to a Nevada County Sheriff's Office statement, the fire started in the area of Washington Road and Highway 20, northeast of Nevada City.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Multiple fire agencies are responding to the fire.
This is a developing story.
