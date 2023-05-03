Ford slashes price of Mustang Mach-E again
Ford is once again cutting the price of its electric Mustang Mach-E SUV.
It comes as Ford ramps up its price war with Tesla, who has cut prices six times so far this year.
Ford's price cuts come to $3,000 to $4,000 for most models, or about 6%. That will lower the sticker price to between $43,000 and $60,000.
Ford also said it would increase production of the Mach-E in the second half of this year.
Ford has not announced price cuts for its other electric vehicles, including the F-150 Lightning pickup.
Meanwhile, Tesla has yet to deliver its first electric pickup, due out later this year.
