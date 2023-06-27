Foot trend that is tickling some toes and making others cry "foot foul"

Foot trend that is tickling some toes and making others cry "foot foul"

Do you run barefoot through the park or down the street?

If so, health experts say to just know what you might be stepping on.

There's actually a name for going barefoot all or most of the time, and it's called grounding. Some say that when your feet are in direct contact with the earth, it helps with stress relief and leads to better sleep.

Researchers at the Ecology Center say studies have found that electrons of the earth's surface absorbed by the skin have an antioxidant effect.

Dr. Miguel Cunha told Time Magazine, "Walking barefoot on carpeted floors can increase circulation and strengthen the muscles in your feet."

However, when you're not walking on carpet, most doctors say to look out as going barefoot for long periods of time can actually change the mechanics of your feet.

This could lead to things like bunions, hammer toe, and Achilles injuries.

There are also tiny cuts on the feet that we can't see or feel, and if the feet come into contact with the wrong thing, such as hair from a chihuahua, it can lead to an infection.

Podiatrists also warn of sunburn as the feet aren't used to being exposed all the time to the sun's rays.