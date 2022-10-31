Galt food pantry ran out of a church hopes to raise $1 million for a building

Galt food pantry ran out of a church hopes to get its own building

GALT — A food pantry ran out of a church in Galt is hoping to raise $1 million to get its own building.

Every month, nearly 2,000 people can find their next meal inside the United Methodist Church located near 6th and C street.

Since 2012, the church has housed the Sunshine Food Pantry and Resource Center.

"Of course, I was a member here, so maybe that had something to do with it," said Faye Gaines, President and CEO of the nonprofit.

In the 13 years it has been around; the food pantry has never had its own facility.

It was formerly located at Fairsite Elementary School until the pantry began distributing fresh produce, Gaines said.

Costly food prices have only meant it's feeding more people.

"The greater need is we're busting at the seams," said Mark King, Co-President of the Galt Sunrise Rotary Club and who is also on the food pantry's fundraising committee.

"It's a well-oiled machine, but it is a circus of activity, that's for sure," King said. "I don't see the need changing."

Gaines said this is why the nonprofit is fundraising to construct a building that will cost at least $1 million.

According to King, the nonprofit will have about $440,000 after the sale of neighboring lots while securing money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

It currently has a brick campaign where people can dedicate bricks to loved ones which will then be a part of the overall building's design.

A 4x8 brick with three lines of text is $100, or an 8x8 with six lines of text is $250, he said.

The work is too important to be confined, and it is being recognized.

"A week ago, a gentleman drove up here who I know quite well, and he handed me a card," Gaines said.

Inside, the card read it was to be used for Thanksgiving while containing $1,000.

"So, we will be using that to feed all our people," she said.

While the pantry aims to feed people, it also wants them to feel at home.