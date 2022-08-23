Food pantries across Central Valley still struggling with increased demand

MODESTO – Central Valley food pantries already strained by the pandemic say they are still dealing with high demand.

Second Harvest of the Greater Valley says it's seeing 35 percent more people across all eight counties it supports.

Demand is still the same as the beginning of the pandemic, officials say.

Case in point, Cal Fresh enrollments in Stanislaus County are on track to equal the peak from 2020.

The Rock Church in Modesto says families are struggling with unemployment, housing costs and food and gas prices.