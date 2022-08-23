Watch CBS News
Local News

Food pantries across Central Valley still struggling with increased demand

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Food pantries across Central Valley struggle with increased demand
Food pantries across Central Valley struggle with increased demand 00:33

MODESTO – Central Valley food pantries already strained by the pandemic say they are still dealing with high demand.

Second Harvest of the Greater Valley says it's seeing 35 percent more people across all eight counties it supports.

Demand is still the same as the beginning of the pandemic, officials say.

Case in point, Cal Fresh enrollments in Stanislaus County are on track to equal the peak from 2020.

The Rock Church in Modesto says families are struggling with unemployment, housing costs and food and gas prices.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 12:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.