Food delivery workers now have a space just for them

A major fast-food chain is saying than you to food delivery workers in a new way, by opening a space just for them in New York City.

However, it's also a reminder about the lack of resources as more people take jobs in the gig economy.

Called the Brake Room, the space was opened in February by Chick-Fil-A. This is a space where any delivery worker can get a free cup of coffee, charge their phone, or find a restroom. In its first week alone, hundreds showed up.

Delivery workers are grateful for comforts that many traditional workers might take for granted, but that is rare in the growing gig economy.

Analysts from Bank of America project an economic slowdown this year, which could push a million more people into jobs such as making food deliveries for apps or driving for ride-share services.

Andrew Wolf from the Workplace Justice Lab at Rutgers University said, "The vast majority of people work at least 6, if not 7 days a week."

Wolf studied app delivery workers in New York, and found they often work in touch conditions for below minimum wage.

He said, "With these apps, where they're classified as independent contractors, they're not entitled to any of these rights."

However, there is another path. Revel is a ride-share startup that hires drivers as traditional employees. These drivers are behind the wheel of company-owned Teslas, and they get paid breaks and benefits.

Keith Williams, Vice-President of Rideshare Operations at Revel, said, "So they get health benefits. They get access to dental benefits. They get access to a 401K."

According to Revel, their employee drivers are more reliable and efficient, and it gives them an edge.

The Chick-Fil-A sponsored break room will be open to delivery workers until Mid-April. The company says it's for the winter months when delivery work is especially difficult.