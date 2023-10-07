Folsom wants to return unused land taken from homeowners when bridge was built in 1990s

Folsom homeowners to get land back that city took to build 1996 bridge

FOLSOM — You might call it a bridge loan. Back in the 1990s, the City of Folsom took away some homeowners' property to build a new bridge across Lake Natoma.

Now, all these years later, the city is set to give some of that land back.

Terren Burgess bought his Folsom home three years ago and now his property is about to get a little bigger. The city is giving back a slice of the backyard that it took away more than two decades ago.

"Every little bit does help, so I'm glad to receive," Burgess said.

Originally, the city wanted to purchase four homes near Sibley and Mormon Streets, but owners didn't want to move, so a compromise was reached: only some of the homes' backyards were turned over to the city.

"The city still owns this part right here," Larry Holden said.

About 400 square feet were taken from Holden's property.

Bridge plans had initially called for building a retaining wall there, but the property was not needed after all and it sat unused by the city for the last 27 years.

"As I understood, it being adjacent to my property I have no problem maintaining it, keeping the fire danger down," Burgess said.

Now, Folsom wants to give the land back, but it's not a simple process.

"I know there's a lot of moving pieces involved," Burgess said.

First, the land must be declared surplus property, and under state law, it needs to be offered up to build affordable housing.

The city says it's unsuitable for that since it's a narrow strip that sits along a slope. After state housing officials sign off on the plan, it can be returned.

Holden said the extra area will simplify parking his car.

"I can back into, out of my garage and I can pull out easier," he said.

Burgess is getting back about 1,300 square feet. So what's he doing with the new space?

"No idea. That will develop as I think more about it," he said.

The land give-back will not cost homeowners any money. The Folsom City Council is scheduled to approve the transfer next Tuesday.