Man caught on camera stealing lockbox after attempted break-in scare in Folsom

FOLSOM — People living at the Folsom Ranch Apartments are on edge after a man tried to bust down a young woman's door and break in.

It happened Monday around 6:30 p.m. at the complex tucked away on a hill on Folsom Ranch Drive.

"She said she saw him through the peephole multiple times forcefully doing this and jamming his body up against while messing with the doorknob," said Laura Youmans, who lives in the unit across from the door the man tried to bust through.

Youmans walked CBS13 through the terrifying experience. She said her neighbor called the police, which scared off the suspect, and then texted her about what happened.

She put a Ring doorbell camera up after police took the report. The apartment complex recently asked everyone to remove the surveillance cameras, stating people can only have one on a case-by-case basis.

"He tried five different times at least, if not more," Youmans said. "It was a ten-minute chunk that she timed."

Three hours later, the camera captured a man in a purple Lakers sweatshirt, backward Dodgers ball cap, black ski mask and white Jordans using a crowbar to steal a lockbox that contained Youmans' house key.

Folsom police confirmed it is investigating if this man is the suspect from the break-in.

Youmans took to Facebook to share what happened. The owner of House of Mules Kitchen, located just down the street, saw her post and uncovered a possible connection.

"It's the same shoes," owner Lovey Sidhu said. "And there's that ugly Lakers shirt. I knew right away it was the same guy."

The owner showed CBS13 surveillance video of what appeared to be the same man, saying he tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at his restaurant at around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Jamba Juice, in the same lot, confirmed the man in the Lakers sweatshirt tried to pull the same trick there.

CBS13 shared that surveillance video with Folsom police. It is investigating if it is all the same man and if it is connected.

"It's hard to not feel like it's targeted, knowing he came back after seeing police presence," Youmans said.

Youmans spent a sleepless night with her door deadbolted and a couch pushed in front of it. She had the locksmith come out to change the lock Tuesday morning.

She also shared that her neighbor had spotted the man wandering near the leasing office at around 6 p.m. before any of the attempted break-ins. That is about a 15-minute walk away from where she lives.

CBS13 reached out to the Folsom Ranch Apartments, which refused to comment on the situation saying a police report was made. CBS13 also reached out to the corporate office, First Pointe Management Group, but has not heard back.