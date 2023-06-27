Folsom police say pressure washer was used as weapon in bloody fight

FOLSOM — It's a different kind of high-pressure situation.

Folsom police are investigating whether a pressure washer was used as a deadly weapon during a fight that left a man bloody and beaten.

Dispatch audio describes the scary scene that was called into 911.

Dispatcher: "…they're saying now they think it was a stabbing…" Dispatcher: "…he was stabbed, correct?"

A man was reportedly bleeding from head to toe.

Folsom Officer Matt Stone said police quickly determined those injuries were not stab wounds. They were from a professional pressure washer.

"The original thing in question is, 'Was it a stabbing?' And I can confirm it was not a stabbing," Officer Stone said. "The pressure washer, because of the pressure coming from it, looks like it created puncture-type wounds that were consistent with that."

Two men, one pressure washer — it culminated in a fight that led to serious injuries.

Police say an employee who was paid to clean up a retail space on the 100 block of Iron Point Road got into an altercation with a man who tried taking the pressure washer away — only to have his body blasted with water.

Professional pressure washers set at a common water release of 1,000 pounds per square inch have as much power as a hyena bite.

"Those that have worked with pressure washers will know that it's a substantial amount of pressure and from a close distance, I'm not surprised at the injury that it caused," Officer Stone said.

The man hurt is expected to recover. Folsom police are looking into whether that pressure washer employee was acting in self-defense or if could he face charges.