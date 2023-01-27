Police: Folsom residents wake up to racist flyers left on driveways and sidewalks

FOLSOM -- Folsom police are investigating an incident of racist flyers found in a neighborhood.

Early Friday morning, a Folsom resident called police to say they found a flyer on his driveway with a racist message, police say. At the scene, officers found several more flyers left on the sidewalks and driveways of other neighbors.

Police didn't say exactly what the flyers said, but they did mention the flyers didn't threaten violence or target a specific individual. They are investigating this incident as a hate crime and are looking at any home surveillance videos for possible leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 916-355-7230.