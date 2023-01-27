Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Folsom residents wake up to racist flyers left on driveways and sidewalks

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

FOLSOM -- Folsom police are investigating an incident of racist flyers found in a neighborhood.

Early Friday morning, a Folsom resident called police to say they found a flyer on his driveway with a racist message, police say. At the scene, officers found several more flyers left on the sidewalks and driveways of other neighbors. 

Police didn't say exactly what the flyers said, but they did mention the flyers didn't threaten violence or target a specific individual. They are investigating this incident as a hate crime and are looking at any home surveillance videos for possible leads.

 Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 916-355-7230.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 12:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.