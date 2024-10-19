2 adults, 3 juveniles arrested in alleged Folsom Outlets organized retail theft incident

FOLSOM — Five people were arrested, including three juveniles, after an alleged organized retail theft incident last week.

Folsom police say, on Oct. 17, officers got a report about a large shoplifting case from the Folsom Premium Outlets. Officers got to the scene in time to see the suspects' vehicle leaving.

Officers started chasing the suspects into a nearby neighborhood. There, police say three people who were in the car got out and ran.

With the help of a CHP officer, all three suspects who ran were soon caught.

In total, police say they recovered around $2,300 worth of stolen merchandise from the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Diamond Joyner and 23-year-old Avamarie Almand, along with three juveniles. Joyner and Almand have been booked into Sacramento County Jail while the other three were taken to juvenile hall.

Police say all five suspects are facing charges relating to organized retail theft.