Locals cheer on Folsom native Jake Browning in 1st NFL start

EL DORADO HILLS - The Bengals vs. Steelers game took center stage at X-Golf in El Dorado Hills on Sunday. All eyes were on one of their own as Folsom High grad Jake Browning made his first NFL start.

"Watching him break the records at Folsom was really cool, but we stayed in touch all through college and through his Vikings career and now his Bengals career," said Tyson Tavalero.

Tavalero never doubted his longtime friend would go far. He's rooted for Browning from the beginning, even when they went to rival schools.

"We went to different schools. We actually went to rival schools. I found myself rooting for Folsom though just because we were really close friends and watching him break the records at Folsom was really cool," said Tavalero.

CBS13 talked with his Folsom High School football coach, Kris Richardson, in 2016 when Browning first made a splash as the University of Washington quarterback.

"He was a great student of the game of football and one of the hardest workers we've ever had," said Richardson. "We knew he was special moving onto the next level."

Browning tossed his second career touchdown Sunday against the Steelers with his hometown watching and ready to keep cheering him on.

"Here he is, finally getting to show the world again what he did at Washington. I think he's gonna do amazing, like I said, he's gonna shock the world," said Tavalero.

A tough one for the Bengals, losing 16-10 against the Steelers, but locals have a lot more to cheer on. Browning isn't the only Folsom face on the field. Jonah Williams, one of the starting offensive linemen protecting Browning, was also his offensive lineman at Folsom High.