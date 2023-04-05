Folsom Muslim academy teaches next generation of leaders tolerance, resilience

FOLSOM — In the past few years, Sacramento has seen an influx of new residents. From Bay Area tech workers to refugees fleeing violence and persecution around the world, the capital city has become a host city for thousands of people looking for a fresh start.

But too often migrants who are trying to find their way in new societies can fall victim to discrimination.

One group isn't focused on the negative but instead is focused on the future by teaching tolerance and resilience.

CBS13 spent time with an Islamic community in Folsom where young Muslim Americans are flourishing spiritually and academically.

It's the month of Ramadan, the most sacred time of the year in Islamic culture. For the nearly 2 billion Muslims around the world, it's a time of reflection through fasting from sun up to sun down.

At the Muslim Community of Folsom, faith, family, and community take center stage.

"Just the thought of everybody getting together, praying together, it's really a good thing to think of," said Zidan Saladin, a student at the Folsom Educational Academy (FEA).

"It's a time when everybody can come together and kind of connect, not just as a community but as a big family as well," said Jena Monsour, another FEA student.

Jenna and Zidan are middle school students at Folsom Educational Academy, the only Islamic private school in Folsom.

They're among the 75,000 Muslims who live in the greater Sacramento area. While the group accounts for about 3% of the total population in our region, globally, Muslims are the fastest-growing religious group. But as their numbers grow, so have reports of discrimination.

A report by the Council on American-Islamic Relations found nearly half of the Muslim students interviewed in California reported being bullied because of their religious background. Layli Shirani, a civil rights attorney at CAIR, says they saw the biggest spike in bullying during the pandemic. She also says, unfortunately, it's during times of religious celebrations when students can become targets.

"Any occasion where their Muslim identity becomes amplified - is an opportunity that might render them more vulnerable," Shirani said.

This is why ongoing efforts by CAIR and other Muslim-based groups aim to dispel harmful myths and stereotypes about Muslim people and their faith through education and intervention.

Back at the Muslim Community of Folsom, Youth Director Mohamed Mabrouk, a first-generation immigrant, knows all too well the pressure and stress young Muslim students face.

"A lot of them get called terrorists, if their names start with Ahmed or Muhammad, just bullying along those lines, their names get changed for the sake of being made fun of," Mabrouk said.

And it's not just Muslim boys that get bullied and harassed.

"I've had a few sisters - believe it or not - not in this community, necessarily, but where their scarf was pulled as a joke, or as a prank - and so, psychologically, it does a lot to them, to be honest," Mabrouk said.

He mentors between 150-200 Muslim students - from public and private schools - to be confident leaders and productive members of society, while nurturing their Islamic identity.

On this day, students at Folsom Educational Academy were learning about science and recited the Quran.

This private school combines traditional classes with Islamic instruction, for both elementary and middle school students. Its mission goes beyond academic achievement.

"Also teaching them to stand up for themselves and to speak up and to teach them the skills to be good citizens," said FEA Principal Fatma Elsawaf.

Once students complete 8th grade, many of them will go on to public high schools. Students we spoke to said Folsom Educational Academy has prepared them for whatever comes next.

"So I feel that my religion shouldn't judge who I am and that I'm pretty much the same person. I'm friendly and I can adapt easy," Saladin said.

"I've basically strengthened myself, and MCF and FEA have helped me a lot with that. And patience is way bigger than it seems," Monsour said.

Every student at Folsom Educational Academy speaks Arabic and English.

By the way, the Muslim Community of Folsom, together with the Folsom Educational Academy, offers religious, educational, and social services in the Greater Sacramento area.