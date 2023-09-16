Folsom middle school teacher aid arrested on sexual assault charges

FOLSOM - A teacher's aide who taught in Folsom has been arrested, and accused of multiple counts of child sex abuse.

Gary Jimenez Junior, 23, was taken into custody Friday. Police say he worked as a special education aide at Folsom Middle School, and that's where the acts allegedly took place.

On August 31, the Folsom Police Department was contacted by Folsom Cordova Unified School District officials regarding an incident that had been reported on the campus of Folsom Middle School earlier that day. Detectives say they discovered multiple counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 years old, oral copulation with a person under 14 years old, and kidnapping.

Police say he was also employed by a temp agency during the last school year and worked at Oak Chan Elementary and other area school districts.

His bail is set at $1.4 million.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact Detective Thibeault of The Folsom Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (916) 312-1174 or FPD233554@folsom.ca.us.