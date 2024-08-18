Watch CBS News
Man, 37, dies in drowning at Folsom Lake near Granite Bay boat ramp

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

GRANITE BAY — Authorities say a man who was swimming in Folsom Lake on Saturday was found dead just minutes after he had gone missing in the water. 

California State Parks officials say, just after 7 p.m., they got a report about a possible drowning near the Granite Bay boat ramp area. 

A dive team and lifeguards started searching the water and found an unresponsive man within just 18 minutes. 

Medics with South Placer Fire soon pronounced the man dead at the scene, State Parks says. 

The name of the victim has not been released, but he has been identified as a 37-year-old man; he was not wearing a floatation device, officials say. 

