Folsom City Council candidate recipient of violent threats as Election Day nears

FOLSOM — Going door to door seeking last-minute voter support, Barbara Leary is one of three candidates running for the Folsom City Council District 4 seat.

However, she said someone left a threatening message on her home phone last week.

"I never expected that," Leary said.

In the voicemail, the caller complains about a campaign flyer left on his property, saying: "I will personally bring it over to you and pound it where the sun don't shine, and that's not a threat, that's a f------ promise."

Leary said she filed a police report and shared the voicemail with officers. She fears these types of threats are a result of growing election tensions.

"I think it's related to the increase in the negative rhetoric that's happening nationwide," Leary said.

Gul Khan is another candidate running for the same city council seat.

"Residents of Folsom, we are better than that," Khan said.

He said that as a person of color, he's also had negative experiences during this campaign.

"Since I declared my candidacy, I have been name-called, I've been called 'Go back to your country,' " Khan said.

Jim Ortega, the third candidate running, said that threats of any kind are unacceptable.

Folsom police released a statement saying:

"We take threats seriously, and are committed to protecting the integrity of the election process."

Despite the current political tensions, these candidates say it doesn't deter them from trying to make a difference in their city.

"It's not going to stop me. I'm here. I'm in it to win it," Khan said.

"It does take somebody with a lot of courage and fortitude to keep moving forward, but we need people like that in office," Leary said.

Folsom police say the case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Whichever of the three candidates gets the most votes will take office in December.