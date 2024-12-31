Folsom boy, 14, leads police on e-motorcycle chase following string of vandalism

FOLSOM — A 14-year-old boy on an electric motorcycle took Folsom police on an hour-long chase this weekend.

Folsom police dash-cam video captured the chase where you can see the teen on an e-motorcycle swerving in and out of traffic. He was hard to follow with his lights turned off, zipping around 60 miles per hour.

Police said they had multiple calls about the teen harassing people on Marsh Hawk Drive, yelling anti-LGBTQ slurs and vandalizing property.

When they tried to stop him, police said he disrespected them and took off on his e-motorcycle on an hour-long pursuit until they finally caught and arrested him.

"I am a big bicycle advocate, but these motorcycles are definitely dangerous," Jeremy Fassler said.

Fassler said he has seen speedsters riding recklessly around town.

"I think, emotionally, people are concerned," Fassler noted. "Nobody wants to take out a kid and hurt them really bad."

Folsom police said these types of e-motorcycles are considered the same as dirt bikes, with no pedals and the ability to exceed 29 miles per hour. They are not allowed on streets, sidewalks or bike paths.

The e-motorcycles are not to be confused with e-bikes, which California lawmakers are cracking down on.

"It starts to put some controls and restrictions on some of the wild-west functionality that the e-bike makers have been putting into the bikes," said Bill Klehm, CEO of Ebliss Global, an e-bike company.

The Folsom Police Department said it has been educating the community on the do's and don'ts of electric bikes, scooters and motorcycles for the past year.

"I know Folsom PD has been pretty big about it at the middle schools," Fassler said.

The California Vehicle Code says you must be 16 and licensed to drive an e-scooter, mo-ped or e-motorcycle.

Starting January 1, 2025, a new law in San Diego County will allow cities in that county to ban e-bikes for riders under 12 with the goal to keep drivers of all vehicles safely sharing the road to avoid chaotic chases and collisions.

"Hopefully, an isolated incident," said Fassler. "There's plenty of kids running around doing it right."

The new law for e-bikes in 2025 will place restrictions on the levels of power and speed on e-bikes, while also incentivizing Californians to buy e-bikes with up to $2,000 vouchers.

You can find more information on what the City of Folsom is doing to educate the community here.