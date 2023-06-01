Big rig hits sign on Highway 99 in south Sacramento; several northbound lanes closed

SACRAMENTO – Officers say a big rig managed to hit the sign on the Florin Road overcrossing of Highway 99 on Thursday afternoon, prompting a hard closure of several lanes.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway.

Hard closure in place due to a big rig hitting the “47th Avenue 1 Mile” sign on the SR-99 northbound, Florin Rd over-crossing. No estimated time of opening. Caltrans is on scene. The sign is hanging and a danger to falling. pic.twitter.com/U9N1k9gIvg — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) June 1, 2023

Exactly what kind of big rig hit the "47th Ave 1 Mile" sign is unclear, but California Highway Patrol says the sign was left hanging and ready to fall.

Due the danger of the sign falling, CHP says a hard closure of the right three lanes is now in place near the Florin Road overcrossing. Both the eastbound Florin Road onramp to Highway 99 and the northbound to westbound Florin Road offramp are also closed, CHP says.

Caltrans crews are at the scene now to deal with the incident and try and remove the sign.

No estimated time of reopening has been given.