Florida teen rescues infant abandoned along street by car thief

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fl. - A Florida teen knew exactly what to do when he found a baby abandoned on the street over the weekend.

Sixteen-year-old Jamichal Young quickly found help for the 21-month-old before the child spent any more time outside in the scorching hot weather.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says by someone who'd just stolen a car.

Thankfully, just a few minutes later, Young found the child and called 911.

"I just walked out of the house and then I saw a baby...," said Jamichal.

Obtained by WSVN/CNN

He and his family immediately made sure the little boy was OK.

"We changed his diaper 'cause it was wet and then we got...some juice and stuff," said Jamichal.

Someone else in the family started posting pictures on social media, and soon after, the infant's mother was there to pick him up.

"As she came here, she was crying. They were out here for a long time," Jamichal said.

A sheriff's office spokesperson says the boy was inside a car that was stolen just a few blocks from where he was found.

"He could die from heat dehydration. It's too hot out here. I'm already sweating right now," Jamichal said.

Young believes God guided him to help the child.

"For God, I've never been here. God would make me want to come outside. God did and save the baby's life," said Jamichal.

WSVN/CNN

Young's dad, Noel Young, said he raised the teenager to always do the right thing, and he's not surprised to see it happen.

"He came to me and he said, 'Dad, I think I did something good today.' And I said, 'I think so too.' If all of us could be loving to each other, it would be a beautiful world," said Noel.

Meantime, the search for the car thief continues.