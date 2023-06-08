Watch CBS News
Flooding in Auburn caused by a water main break; commute impacted

AUBURN -- A street flooding in Auburn due to a water main break affected commute Thursday morning. 

Auburn Police Department discovered the flooding at an intersection in the area of College Way and Auburn Folsom Road, and informed Placer Couty Water Agency.

An eight-inch water line break was found to have caused the lifting of the road. 

Crews have already looked at a temporary fix and there are plans to have the water restored to the 10 impacted customers. 

The temporary repairs to the road will take about one to two days, and crews will then come back and make final roadway repairs. 

The cause of the water line break is currently unknown. 

First published on June 8, 2023 / 9:14 AM

