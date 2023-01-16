Flood warnings in effect for Amador, Sacramento, San Joaquin, and El Dorado Counties

Watch CBS News
SACRAMENTO - The National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento and San Joaquin counties due to heavy rain.

The warnings went into effect at 11:47 a.m. Monday. The warnings in Amador, El Dorado and Sacramento counties are set to expire at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. The San Joaquin County warning is set to expire at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. 

To see the latest forecast for the Sacramento region, go here: https://www.cbsnews.com/sacramento/weather/

