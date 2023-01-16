Flood warnings in effect for Amador, Sacramento, San Joaquin, and El Dorado Counties

SACRAMENTO - The National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento and San Joaquin counties due to heavy rain.

The warnings went into effect at 11:47 a.m. Monday. The warnings in Amador, El Dorado and Sacramento counties are set to expire at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. The San Joaquin County warning is set to expire at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

To see the latest forecast for the Sacramento region, go here: https://www.cbsnews.com/sacramento/weather/

#TrafficAlert #SanJoaquin County: SR-99 NB, Lane #2 (right) closed from Peltier Rd. to Acampo due to flooding. Also the offramp from 99 to Woodbridge Rd. is closed due to flooding. Please #StaySafe and #AvoidTravel. Current traffic & closure info. @ https://t.co/RclngFigwV. https://t.co/reu07jLyIi — San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services (@SJC_OES) January 16, 2023

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar and Mormon Slough at Bellota. The rivers are expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon. For river forecasts, please visit https://t.co/1omP5qBUUI #Cawx pic.twitter.com/Lk5n4fxrDs — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 16, 2023