Flight from Sacramento diverted to LAX after hydraulic issue, FAA says

LOS ANGELES – A flight that departed from Sacramento International Airport had to make an emergency landing after a mechanical issue late Friday morning.

The FAA said Southwest Airlines Flight 1397 left Sacramento and was bound of Hollywood Burbank Airport when they declared an emergency over a hydraulic issue.

This issue prompted the flight to be diverted over to Los Angeles International Airport.

The flight landed just before 11:30 a.m. Southwest Airlines said in a statement that the plane landed normally and they are now working with customers to get them to their original destinations.

Southwest also said that the aircraft with the issue has been taken out of service for a maintenance review.