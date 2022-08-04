Flash Flood Watch still in effect for Greater Lake Tahoe area

MARKLEEVILLE – A stretch of Highway 89 in Alpine County is shut down because of severe flooding in an area burned by the Tamarack Fire last summer.

The National Weather Service says a Flash Flood Watch for the greater Lake Tahoe area will remain in place at least until 10 p.m. Thursday.

SR 89 remains closed just north of Markleeville due to heavy rain yesterday that created mud and debris flows and washed out a portion of the road. There is no ETO. District 10 crews are clearing mud and debris from the travel way. For road info: https://t.co/sgfT029CXE. pic.twitter.com/Oi3IQwrvdS — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) August 4, 2022

Heavy rains yesterday flooded the area on Wednesday, leaving many people in the town of Markleeville stuck in their homes.

Thursday's flash flood watch also applies to the Caldor Fire burn scar in El Dorado County.

NWS forecasters say people who live in impacted areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts.